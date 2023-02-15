(Video) Liverpool supporter has other fans in stitches after comical comment to Everton players

Liverpool and Everton used to share a rather unique rivalry where friendship and banter was in place of any real hatred and one supporter made a rather comical remark, in the most recent Merseyside derby.

As the Blues ran out of the tunnel at Anfield, cameras picked up one fan saying: “Boo! Hope you get relegated! Boo!”.

READ MORE: (Video) “Thank you” – Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans after publication of UEFA independent report

It was a comment that should be used in these clashes, a purely football remark that is used to poke fun at the others but not one that goes outside of football and references tragedies and loss of life.

It seems like the days of singing “Merseyside” together and wanting your neighbours to do well are over but there does need to be an effort to stop relationships souring further.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fan shouting at the Everton players (from 2:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?