Liverpool takeover latest as QIA make £2bn minority share decision

QIA has abandoned discussions with Liverpool over potential investment after expressing a lack of willingness to commit ‘close to £2billion for a minority share’.

This update comes courtesy of a series of tweets released by sports finance journalist Alex Miller with the Merseysiders still awaiting a concrete offer from an interested party.

QIA have moved on from @LFC to @ManUtd as they couldn't negotiate a majority share with FSG… there are at least two Qatar-based parties interested in United… unclear whether there remains any possible route back to Liverpool for QIA… — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) February 15, 2023

A full sale of @LFC is unlikely, sources close to the situation maintain… — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) February 15, 2023

QIA not willing to invest close to £2billion for a minority share in @LFC… — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) February 15, 2023

A swathe of reports has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be given the financial backing required to overhaul his squad come the summer window, though it remains unclear just how far any proposed budget will stretch without fresh investment first being poured into the club.

Equally, of course, Fenway won’t be inclined to see one of the most valuable franchises on their portfolio lose value through a lack of squad investment.

If we fail to secure top four football this term, the need for quality additions in the summer will be more imperative than ever to ensure that we don’t lose out on such a significant revenue stream for longer than a year – another factor that could alter how much a prospective investor is prepared to offer for a share.

We can certainly understand the levels of nervousness ahead of the end of the campaign, of course, given the ongoing uncertainty behind the scenes.

It’s worth bearing in mind, however, that a situation where Liverpool’s value takes a hit due to a lack of European revenue hardly suits our current ownership.

