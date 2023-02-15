(Video) “Fully fledged Red!” – Peter Drury’s superior commentary during Merseyside derby

Liverpool supporters will always be on cloud nine whenever we beat Everton but the chance to watch the goals back but with the commentary being provided by Peter Drury, makes the game even better.

His commentary for both Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo’s goals are a joy to behold and will certainly make fans in the UK jealous of what those overseas get to listen to.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez unleashes filthy skill to get past Coady and Coleman in Merseyside derby

When many local supporters have to cope with the likes of Martin Tyler week-in and week-out, it almost seems unfair that we don’t have the chance to listen to one of the best in the game.

He always seems to make the special moments even better and let’s hope that they keep coming!

You can watch the Drury commentary highlights courtesy of NBC Sport (via u/theOwl_8 on Reddit):

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?