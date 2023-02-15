(Video) Scenes on the bench as Gakpo scores his first Liverpool goal and doubles Merseyside derby lead

Liverpool fans had been waiting for Cody Gakpo to announce himself as a Red and there aren’t many better games than in the Merseyside derby to do so, something which the bench loved watching.

Thanks to Sonos and the club sharing every angle of our No.18’s first goal, two different angles of Jurgen Klopp, his staff and the subs have been shared.

Despite the VAR check that somewhat halted the jubilation, it was easy to see how happy they all were with the ball hitting the back of the net and by who scored.

Let’s hope this is the first of many for the Dutchman and that we see plenty more moments when he evokes such scenes of celebration.

You can watch the video of the bench celebrating Gakpo's goal via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

