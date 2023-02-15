Sky Sports reporter makes Liverpool takeover claim as billionaire spotted in London

Liverpool will await further investment opportunities after talks with Qatar-based entity QIA broke down.

Still, the prospect of fresh interest in a minority stake or a full takeover can’t be discounted yet and few would be surprised to see the Reds change hands ‘in the next few weeks or months’ as Kaveh Solhekol has suggested as a possibility.

“It’s an extraordinary situation because three of the big six clubs could change hands in the next few weeks or months,” the Sky Sports reporter noted. “Liverpool’s owners are looking for investment, Manchester United owners looking for investment and now this interest in Spurs that the Financial Times are reporting this morning.”

The notion of both Manchester United and Tottenham bringing in fresh ownership willing to invest big into their respective squads is a troubling one given the current makeup of the league with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City all possessing significant financial backing.

With Jahm Najafi (net worth of £2.9bn, according to the Mirror), the part owner of NBA outfit Phoenix Suns, having been spotted in London amid ongoing reports linking him with a takeover bid for Spurs, it seems the aforementioned eventuality could unfold sooner than many realise.

READ MORE: Liverpool takeover latest as QIA make £2bn minority share decision

READ MORE: Agent admits Liverpool ‘quite like’ 24-year-old midfielder who is ‘perfect for Jurgen Klopp’

It’s worth emphasising, of course, as Solhekol has, that the London-based club isn’t up for sale as things currently stand and we’d be surprised to see Daniel Levy give up his investment after overseeing a stadium move.

The key for us will be securing investment, in whatever form it may take, from the right source, of course.

Unless guarantees can be provided that a potential investor is a wholly separate entity to any problematic regime, they shouldn’t be allowed to go anywhere near the club.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?