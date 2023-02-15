(Video) Stefan Bajcetic’s Merseyside derby highlights show how impressive he was against Everton

It was a derby to remember for everyone connected with Liverpool but it’s safe to say that few would have enjoyed it more than Stefan Bajcetic, who was brilliant against Everton.

Despite being just 18-years-old, the midfielder has been a very consistent performer in recent weeks and this culminated in a man of the match performance at Anfield.

Even when the team has been struggling, the youngster has shone and continued to do so in a new position against Sean Dyche’s team.

Despite his slight figure, the Celta Vigo academy star never shirks a tackle with his passing and awareness also being an absolute joy to watch.

You can watch Bajcetic’s highlights against Everton via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

