(Video) ‘That’s just the way I play the game’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold explains what sets him apart from most players

Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained that his bravery and willingness to attempt risky passes is what sets him aside from other players.

The Liverpool right back, who has often been criticised for his defensive ability, registered just his second assist of the season on Monday night as Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby.

“I have no regrets on mistakes, I don’t fear making the mistakes, because I feel it was the right thing to do,” the England international said in a video posted on Liverpool’s official Twitter account (via This Is Anfield).

“I think that’s probably a difference I’ve got compared to other players.

“Other players will see risky passes and think it’s not quite on, and think in a negative way about the risk, whereas I think in a positive way.

“And that’s just the way I play the game, I guess.”

The Academy graduate has redefined the right back position in recent years with his world-class passing ability.

He put in a solid performance against the Toffees earlier this week and we’ll need him at his best again on Saturday when we travel to St. James’ Park.

