(Video) Jamie Carragher sends Jude Bellingham flirty LFC message after hilarious pitch side interaction

Nico Cantor had Jude Bellingham cracking up on the sidelines after Dortmund’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Chelsea but it was Jamie Carragher’s reaction back in the CBS studio that will have said it all for Liverpool fans.

The ex-England international had jokingly suggested his colleague propose to his girlfriend live on air and was told to ‘do better’ by the 19-year-old midfielder after hearing of the former Red’s antics.

The commentator happily took the advice on the chin, declaring to his fellow pundits that he would take absolutely any advice from the Bundesliga sensation.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: