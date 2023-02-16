‘That’s the biggest issue’ – Dutch legend tells Jurgen Klopp he’s playing 23-year-old Liverpool star out of position

Rafael Van der Vaart is bemused at the fact Jurgen Klopp is playing Cody Gakpo as a striker for Liverpool despite the Netherlands international previously showing his best form on the left wing or in the number 10 position.

The 23-year-old, who was signed from PSV last month, netted his first goal for the Reds in Monday night’s Merseyside derby defeat of Everton at Anfield and showed glimpses of his potential throughout the clash.

The forward will be eager to impress once again when Klopp’s men travel to Newcastle on Saturday in what is a huge clash as Liverpool attempt to reduce the gap between themselves and the top four.

“The biggest surprise for me wasn’t that Liverpool bought Cody Gakpo last month. Look, if you have the sort of tournament he did in Qatar, you’re going to attract interest from a lot of top clubs,” the Dutchman told Ladbrokes (via talkSPORT).

“But, for me, they’ve signed a player who has played his whole career as a left-winger, and in the national team he’s played as a number 10, a second striker… and now he’s playing as a striker? He’s not a striker!

“Cody needs space to play in, he needs to run with the ball, that’s where he’s most dangerous. That’s the biggest issue he has at Liverpool.

“Why are they playing him as a number nine? He’s a left-winger who can cut inside and cause danger there.”

Gakpo started the campaign in impressive fashion under Ruud Van Nistelrooy at PSV before completing his switch to Merseyside.

Our new No. 18 had netted 13 goals and registered 17 assists in 24 appearances for the Eredivisie side and we certainly believes it’s only a matter of time before we see him firing on all cylinders.

With the likes of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino now back in action and Luis Diaz back out on the training pitch, our forward options are once again looking strong.

Darwin Nunez impressed as well against Everton and it was great to see Mo Salah back on the scoresheet.

We need the lads at the top end of the pitch to be firing during the second half of the campaign to give us the best possible chance of finishing in the top four.

