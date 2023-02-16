Ex-Liverpool chairman makes ‘astonished’ takeover claim as FSG miss out on £373bn opportunity

Liverpool can rest assured of the fact that FSG are particularly keen on leaving the club in good hands should they hand over the reins at some point in the near future.

The ‘who’ in that equation, however, is becoming increasingly unclear as the Reds inch closer to what is looking like a pivotal summer of change in which investment in the squad simply cannot be avoided.

“I would be astonished if they weren’t concerned about the legacy they leave. I don’t think they are people who will walk away [having sold] to the highest bidder, walking away thinking: ‘Well we got a great price, what a good deal, let’s move on’. I think their heart is in Liverpool now,” Sir Martin Broughton told the Echo.

“And, yes, it might make sense to exit at some stage, whether that is now or in 10 years’ time, everybody exits at some stage. But I think it is important to them that they are custodians and that role is passed to the right people.

“I think they will be looking for somebody who is thinking long-term, yes. I don’t think they will be looking for someone who is going to spend ‘silly money’. I think John Henry and Tom Werner would always want to focus on a gradual change [in the squad].”

£373bn-valued QIA had engaged in talks with Fenway, though one might fairly presume that a breakdown in discussions is due in no small part to Fenway deciding that they would be the incorrect party to leave in charge, or even welcome aboard in a minority capacity, due to a clash in values.

Whilst Chelsea’s unhinged spending in January may give rise to some envy over on the red half of Merseyside, we’re entirely on board with the notion of ‘gradual change’ provided that the club is able to engage in its precise business in the summer.

Two midfield signings would certainly align with that strategy, with the rise of Stefan Bajcetic sure to give greater confidence over the general direction the department is taking.

Ultimately, if John Henry and Co. are truly keen on leaving behind a sound legacy at the club, whenever their exit may come, they have to ensure that we’re still able to compete at the highest level.

