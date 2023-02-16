Liverpool handed fourth injury boost in three days ahead of crunch Newcastle clash

Ibrahima Konate is set to return to full action in ‘the next few weeks’, it has been reported by Andy Jones.

The Athletic reporter shared the exciting update following the positive sight of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino on the bench for Liverpool in the 2-0 Merseyside derby victory.

Jurgen Klopp will sadly be without one of his most reliable performers in Europe when it comes to hosting Real Madrid next Tuesday but the availability of the No.4 is sure to raise the level of whomever he’s partnered up with, be it Joe Gomez or Joel Matip.

In the wider context of our pursuit of top four football, we’re starting to get key men back at the right time, which should hopefully mean that we’re able to build on a confidence-boosting victory over our city rivals.

We shouldn’t celebrate too widly, of course, given Everton’s obvious difficulties on the pitch but this was a win that most closely resembled the Liverpool of old and should offer a platform from which to mount a top four challenge.

Both Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino will offer Klopp exactly what he’s looking for in terms of defending from the front, whilst a rested Jordan Henderson furnished us with both leadership and solidity in the midfield.

It’s still a leap to suggest that we could secure silverware this term in the form of the Champions League (though one can never rule us out in Europe) but there’s no reason to think that Liverpool are out of the race for European football next term whilst our rivals are slipping up.

