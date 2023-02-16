Sky Sports pundit says Liverpool must start £120k-a-week ace who looks ‘a different player’ after Everton win

Paul Merson believes the spoils will be shared when Liverpool travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday but has called for Jurgen Klopp to keep Cody Gakpo in the starting XI with the Dutchman looking a ‘different player’ following his first Reds goal.

The Netherlands international netted against Everton on Monday night as the Anfield outfit earned their first three points of the year.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s trip to the north east and a game which the Arsenal legend believes is a ‘hard game to call’.

“This is a massive game,” Merson wrote for Sportskeeda. “Liverpool are back to their high-tempo style of play, and they’re closing down very well. Some of their players played very well against Everton. They’re not at their best yet, but they’re getting there.

“This is such a hard game to call. Liverpool are in for a big few days – and they’ll face Real Madrid after their Premier League game against Newcastle. The Champions League is their last chance to win a trophy. A draw here doesn’t really help them, to be honest. They’ll need to win this match.

“Cody Gakpo looked like a different player after he scored his goal. As a professional footballer, if there’s one thing you can bottle up and keep forever, it’s confidence. After Gakpo scored his goals, he was steaming past players. I’d play him this weekend alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

“Newcastle are a solid team, but they’re not winning many football matches. If Liverpool win this game, they’ve got every chance of making it into the Premier League top four. I think this game will end in a draw – it suits Newcastle, but it doesn’t suit Liverpool.”

We’re the only side to beat Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League this season. Fabio Carvalho’s injury-time winner back in August earned us all three points but Newcastle have had a quality campaign since.

The north east outfit have conceded just 13 league goals this term and we’ll need our attacking players at their best if we’re to earn all three points against the side who currently occupy fourth spot.

Gakpo’s goal against Everton will do him the world of good and we’d be more than happy for Klopp to stick with the Dutchman alongside Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah in attack for this weekend’s game.

Let’s hope we can pick up another huge victory to close the current nine-point gap between ourselves and the top four.

