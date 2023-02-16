Darwin Nunez tips ‘quality’ Liverpool teammate to make Reds fans ‘very happy’ once he settles on Merseyside

Darwin Nunez believes that Cody Gakpo will ‘make people very happy at Liverpool’ and has called for fans to give the Dutchman time as he adjusts to life in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was signed from PSV last month and netted his first Reds goal against Everton on Monday.

Our No. 27 is now looking forward to strengthening his on-field relationship with the Netherlands international in the coming weeks.

“They get used to how I play and, in turn, I grow accustomed to how they play,” Nunez told Liverpoolfc.com (via The Boot Room).

“I think that in time we’ll start to see some good and positive results.

“For example, Gakpo is a quality player and has a lot of class. He’s physically strong too. I think he’ll be able to make people very happy at Liverpool.

“You have to also understand that he’s come here at a time when we’re not in the best of form and he will need time to settle in too.

“I think he’s done well in the games he’s featured in so far. I hope that with time I’ll develop a great understanding and then go on to bring some joy to the Liverpool fans.”

Although Nunez arrived on Merseyside from Benfica in the summer, it’s still early days in his Liverpool career as well.

With Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino returning to fitness recently and Luis Diaz not too far away from a return to action, our options at the top end of the pitch are top quality.

Strengthening the midfield in the summer will be the club’s main priority and if we add reinforcements in the middle of the park, there’s no reason why we can’t be competitive on all four fronts once again next term.

This campaign can still be a successful one, however, with us still in the Champions League and our attempts of a top four finish far from over.

