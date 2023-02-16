‘Class’ – Micah Richards says 19-year-old player who Liverpool could sign ‘has got it all’

Jude Bellingham has given pundits plenty of reasons to wax lyrical about him since after the Qatar World Cup with Micah Richards the latest pundit to express his admiration.

The England international was on the winning side with Borussia Dortmund as Karim Adeyemi’s solo effort was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League.

“He’s a class act, isn’t he? We’ve been talking about him for years now,” the ex-Manchester City defender told CBS Sports Golazo.

“He mentioned in his interview about the captain and everything like that, he’s just class. Whether he’s in a defensive role, an attacking role, his effect on the game, his game intelligence – he’s just got it all.

“Big things for his future ahead.”

The 19-year-old’s contract runs until 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, though he’s expected to be the subject of serious interest from Europe’s elite in the summer, including Liverpool.

Able to play as a 6, 8 and 10, the midfielder would be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp with his positional versatility sure to be one of his most attractive features.

Add another young operator beside him and our latest great find in Stefan Bajcetic and we’ve got a midfield three that’s potentially built to last a decade.

Bellingham won’t come cheaply in the summer but if we want a player capable of restoring a midfield department in desperate need of quality and fresh legs, few others, if any, are better-equipped to do so.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

This segment has everything. 😂@BellinghamJude is Team Cantor. 💪@Carra23 will do anything Bellingham says. 😭

And @kate_abdo tries a Birmingham accent. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ojcDRHYa4r — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2023

