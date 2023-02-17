“It’s Liverpool and it’s Anfield” – Aguero gives Anfield warning to Real Madrid ahead of CL clash

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to lock horns once again but this time the Spanish giants are heading to Anfield for the fourth time and Sergio Aguero has warned over the impact of our famous stadium.

Writing for Stake (via the Liverpool Echo), the Argentine former striker said: “It is true that Liverpool is not at its best. But it is Liverpool and it is Anfield”.

In their three previous visits to Merseyside, Los Blancos were humiliated in 2009, then enjoyed success against Brendan Rodgers’ team in 2014, before a 0-0 draw in an empty stadium back in 2021.

Despite the record of Carlo Ancelotti’s side being strong, we can argue that they haven’t had to face a full strength team of ours in many years and we will also be out for revenge for Kyiv and Paris.

Seeing as our 2018 Champions League campaign ended with defeat to Real, 2019 we won in Madrid, 2020 saw elimination by Atletico Madrid, 2021 we lost to Real Madrid and lost the 2022 final to them as well – it’s a strange and worrying omen that we’re facing a Madrid team again.

With Atletico already out, let’s hope we can end this hoodoo and return to our 2019 success by winning the competition, also replicating the success of this year’s venue Istanbul – just like we did in 2005.

With our fans behind us and the ground rocking, it’s time for revenge and time to prove the former Manchester City forward right.

