(Video) Behind the scenes at Liverpool’s hospitality suites during one fan’s Anfield visit

Liverpool supporters are widespread throughout the world and for many, the thought of attending Anfield is little more than a dream but others can afford to be a little more lavish than that.

Thanks to ‘The Padded Seat’ on TikTok, a behind the scenes look at what it’s like to sit in the hospitality section of the stadium has been shared.

It was revealed that the ticket to the ‘Shanks Suite’, including food, drink, a programme and hotel, cost €269.

In all, it looked like a great day and if you can afford it – looks not too unaffordable either, as a special one-off occasion.

You can watch the video of Liverpool’s hospitality suite at Anfield via The Padded Seat on TikTok:

