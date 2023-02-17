Rafa Benitez weighs in on Liverpool’s Merseyside derby victory & discusses a potential return to management

Rafael Benitez has labelled Liverpool’s win over Everton on Monday night as an ‘important’ one and has looked ahead to the Reds’ huge Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up their first three points of the season with the 2-0 defeat of the Toffees and will look to pick up their second win of the week against Newcastle at St. James’ Park tomorrow.

“I saw Liverpool-Everton and I think it was very important for Liverpool because they have reconnected with the sensations,” the Spaniard told Onda Cero (via Express). “But they have lost many pieces.”

Following our trip to the north east, our attention turns to Europe’s premier competition and the visit of the La Liga giants to L4.

We owe Madrid one after they defeated us in the final of the Champions League in Paris last year.

Benitez, however, has warned Klopp that although a number of his players are now returning to fitness that they may lack some sharpness heading into the game and believes Carlo Ancelotti’s side will target Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

“If Madrid manages to get out of the pressure by playing and finds Alexander-Arnold’s back there they will hurt him. The players who are recovering will not arrive with the rhythm of the competition,” he added.

The 62-year-old, who has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in January of last year, also discussed what sort of opportunity will attract him back to the dugout.

“I would like to take a project where I can work with the youth and reach the level you can reach, I would like to do that,” he said.

“There are teams that would never sign me because I have been in the rival. I couldn’t go to Barcelona… Atletico would be something else.

“What I wouldn’t do would be to spend five years in mid-table. The offers I’ve had don’t motivate me. I would like to take a project and try to take it to the maximum.”

Liverpool supporters chanted the name of Benitez on Monday night to frustrate Blues fans even further and it would be great to see the Spaniard back involved in the game in the near future.

