Eddie Howe defends Jurgen Klopp after recent criticism and labels the Liverpool boss as ‘one of the very, very best of all time’

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has defended Jurgen Klopp with the German tactician coming under some criticism of late with Liverpool struggling for consistency.

The two managers face off tomorrow at St. James’ Park with the Reds looking to pick up just their second league win of the year.

Their first three points of 2023 came on Monday night against Everton at Anfield and a similar result tomorrow would take Klopp’s side to within six points of fourth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand still to play on the Magpies.

“It’s the life of a manager, really,” Howe said (via Football365). “People have very, very short memories. What he’s done is incredible. How his team has played over a consistent time is unrivalled so, for me, he’s one of the very, very best of all time in the Premier League.

“All teams go through difficult moments, that’s the reality of being a manager.”

Howe deserves huge credit for the job he’s done so far at Newcastle – the Toon Army are right in with a shout for a top four finish and have conceded just 13 league goals all season.

Their only defeat in the Premier League this term came in the reverse fixture at Anfield back in August which required an injury time winner from Fabio Carvalho.

Howe’s side have only experienced one other defeat across all competitions this season, that was an FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday last month, and the 45-year-old was asked about the fact that Klopp turns into a very angry figure when Liverpool taste defeat.

He added: “If you’re a good loser, then you’re probably in the wrong job.”

Tomorrow’s clash is a huge one in regards to the race for Champions League football.

A win puts us in contention to sneak into the top four during the second half of the campaign while a defeat means we’re right up against it.

