(Video) Jurgen Klopp explains why ‘big talent’ Liverpool star is ‘not in a happy place’ at the moment

Jurgen Klopp has labelled Fabio Carvalho as a ‘big talent’ but has explained why the former Fulham star has not featured for the Reds much recently.

The 20-year-old has featured 17 times for the Reds this season (across all competitions) and has netted three goals in the process.

He’s featured just once since the EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City back in December, though, with our German tactician explaining that the Lisbon-born talent needed to have ‘different skills’ to earn a spot in the side in recent weeks.

Klopp admitted that Carvalho is not currently in a ‘happy place’ at the moment but insists that is understandable with his lack of game time of late.

Our No. 28 was left out of the match day squad against Everton on Monday night and the Reds boss admitted in his press conference earlier today that the squad heading to the north east tomorrow is likely to be the exact same.

