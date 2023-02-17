(Video) Klopp provides van Dijk update as he’s asked if the defender is ready to start against Newcastle

Virgil van Dijk has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury against Brentford in early January but his return to the bench against Everton has led to Jurgen Klopp being asked for an update on his defender.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old was asked whether our No.4 was ready to start at St. James’ Park: “I think so. Yesterday he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision.”

It seems like we can expect the Dutchman to start against Newcastle, which will be a big boost ahead of Real Madrid.

We wouldn’t want the 31-year-old to be making his first start in a Champions League knockout tie and so allowing a Premier League runout before this match, could prove vital.

You can watch Klopp’s update on van Dijk via @footballdaily on Twitter:

✅ Virgil van Dijk Jürgen Klopp ‘thinks’ Virgil van Dijk is fit and ready to start for Liverpool. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/R0txe3PkFZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023

