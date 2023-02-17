Liverpool and Everton charged after Merseyside derby clash following ‘provocative behaviour’ – report

Liverpool and Everton are always likely to clash whenever we meet, due to the meaning behind the fixture and the importance of getting all three points, which was a reason for the altercation in the last meeting.

As reported by BBC Sport though, the incident has led to some repercussions: ‘The FA said both clubs failed to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.” Liverpool and Everton have until 20 February to respond’.

Following Andy Robertson angering Jordan Pickford by laughing in his face and kicking the ball away, it soon led to both teams running to argue with each other and spilled over to those off the pitch like Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

It did all seem a lot of fuss over nothing at the time, with the Toffees’ ‘keeper pushing our left-back and everyone else soon wanting to get involved.

Although it’s not something we should be encouraging, it’s hard not to admit that it’s quite fun watching it and especially during the Merseyside derby as everyone in the stands wants to see the players fighting for local pride and all three points.

It seems if anyone can make an appeal it would be us but it’s likely that both teams will take the fine and move on from there – with bigger issues at hand for both clubs in the short-term.

