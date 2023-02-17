(Image) Liverpool given further injury boost as Jurgen Klopp’s squad continues to grow

With the sight of Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk back in the squad against Everton, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo back on the grass and news of Ibou Konate’s soon return from injury – there’s still yet more good news for Liverpool supporters.

Thanks to a post on his Instagram account, and alongside the caption ‘Back working😁🔴’, Ben Doak announced his return to action and contention to help the first-team.

With five appearances already in this campaign, the young Scot has missed the last few matches through injury but this problem seems to have thankfully come to an end.

Seeing more senior players also returning in his position will limit the chances that the 17-year-old is handed for the rest of the season but as Jurgen Klopp tries to manage game time for those back in the fold, the former Celtic academy star could be handed a few minutes in the coming weeks and months.

You can view the Doak update via his Instagram account:

