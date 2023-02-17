Real Madrid dealt ‘major blow’ as star man is an injury doubt for Liverpool clash – report

Liverpool are readying themselves for the prospect of revenge for Kyiv and Paris, as we face Real Madrid once again but the Spanish side seem to have been dealt a big injury blow as we edge closer to the first-leg.

As reported by Football Espana: ‘Ahead of Los Blancos’ trip to Osasuna, Benzema has been ruled out, as per Marca. During the Elche match, Benzema accumulated bruising, and will be rested for the trip to Pamplona. Benzema’s presence for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with Liverpool is also a doubt, which would be a major blow’.

This will certainly come as a boost for the Reds as the French forward is not only a huge threat for his side but he is also the current holder of the Ballon d’Or and that’s all the evidence you need to see how much of a dangerous player the striker is.

Karim Benzema will not define how the match is played at Anfield though and Carlo Ancelotti’s side will still be a force to be reckoned with and they’re not champions of Spain and Europe for nothing.

We will hope that the power of Anfield and the bounce from a Merseyside derby win, and hopefully more success against Newcastle, can mean that we build a lead strong enough to take to the Bernabeu.

Jurgen Klopp will have a plan with or without the 35-year-old goal scorer lining up for the opposition, with the focus being on how we can plot a route to the quarter-finals.

