(Video) Alisson Becker proves he’s the world’s best at one-on-one saves as he denies Wilson

Liverpool needed a good result against Newcastle, to follow up on the Everton result and ahead of Real Madrid, and with the help of Alisson Becker the Reds were able to keep a much needed clean sheet.

With the game at 2-0 and everyone coasting toward the end of the match, Eddie Howe’s team soon found themselves through on goal thanks to some careless play in our midfield.

Callum Wilson soon found himself closing in on goal and looked to be the favourite to put the ball into the back of the net, that was until our No.1 had a say and evened the playing field.

He truly is the best man in the world when it comes to one-on-one situations and he managed to outwit his opponent and get his legs in the way of the shot, keeping his clean sheet in tact.

You can watch Alisson’s save via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Wilson cannot beat Alisson! Newcastle are still fighting in this game! ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/S4GuYvyjg1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

