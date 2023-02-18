‘We are Liverpool’ – Bajcetic makes bold Newcastle statement as he previews the clash at St. James’ Park

Stefan Bajcetic has been the unlikely hero in Liverpool’s midfield of late and this has seen him rewarded with plenty of richly deserved plaudits and game time, including a start against Newcastle United in our latest Premier League match.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 18-year-old said: “We’re looking ahead to win more games. We know it’s going to be tough in St. James’ Park, but obviously we are Liverpool, so our aim is to win all the games. Hopefully we can do it.

“Their fans are very good, I never played there, but that’s what people say. We know our fans are going to be there also like always.”

READ MORE: (Video) Former Liverpool defender makes bold predictions for Newcastle and Real Madrid clashes

There’s no doubt that Eddie Howe’s team will be up for the game against the Reds and that the home side’s supporters will be hoping to make a difference by getting behind their club, in what is sure to be a good game.

Following our Merseyside derby victory, confidence within the ranks should be high and Jurgen Klopp will be eager to build upon a positive result in our last outing and ahead of an important match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

If we want to target reaching the top four in this campaign and finishing as strongly as possible, then we will need to leave the North-East with all three points on an important evening.

In our young midfielder, we have an unlikely star who should be full of confidence that he can make a difference within the match and show why he’s been voted as the club’s most recent player of the month.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?