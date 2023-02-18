(Video) Bajcetic leaves defender for dead with outrageous turn in build-up to Liverpool’s second at Newcastle

Stefan Bajcetic now has a level of expectation around him performing to a high level in every Liverpool game he features in and, if his action in the build-up to our second goal against Newcastle is anything to go by, he has done it once again.

Receiving the ball from Virgil van Dijk and with an onrushing Newcastle player breathing down his neck, the 18-year-old used his awareness and instincts to get free.

The drop of the shoulder and touch was breathtaking and is an absolute joy to watch, illustrating the confidence that the young midfielder is playing with at the moment.

Let’s hope his form continues as the Reds look to build on a strong performance at St. James’ Park.

You can watch the video of Bajcetic via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Cody Gakpo makes it TWO and Liverpool are FLYING! 🔴 A BRILLIANT team goal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yt2TEATsOx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

