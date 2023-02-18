(Video) Darwin Nunez scores absolute worldie of a goal with net-burster

Darwin Nunez got back to his scoring ways with a powerful strike from close-range to hand Liverpool the lead at St. James’ Park.

Trent Alexander-Arnold caught the run of his electric teammate with a wonderful pass that was superbly controlled just ahead of the 18-yard-box before being thundered into the net with power.

The Uruguayan international’s effort had been the subject of a VAR check after allegations of handball against the 23-year-old, though the goal was fortunately approved.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: