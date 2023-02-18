(Video) Eddie Howe provides five-man injury update for Newcastle ahead of Premier League clash with Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to follow up on the Merseyside derby victory by securing another three points against Newcastle, with the home side having several injury concerns and Eddie Howe providing an update.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match at St. James’ Park, the 45-year-old said: “Joe (Willock), we haven’t seen yet. I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow. I don’t think it’s a big injury at all – it’s a very minor complaint with his hamstring, so we hope to get him back very quickly.

“(Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin) have been back training, and they’re fine.

“Callum (Wilson)’s done really well. As we said at the time, it was a very minor complaint for him. He hasn’t trained yet – we hope he trains today, and then he’s in contention.

“I don’t think there are any fresh injuries. Matt Targett’s made a very welcome return to training, the first steps for him. I won’t push him this weekend at this moment in time, but it’s a good sign for him that he’s nearing coming back.”

It seems like the Magpies will be waiting for late fitness updates on most of the above mentioned players and so all five remain a doubt, although Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin appear to be the closest to a return.

Whatever side Jurgen Klopp has to come up against, he will no doubt have a plan and be hoping to record what would be a vital victory.

You can watch Howe’s update on Newcastle’s injury issues via NUFC TV:

