(Video) Joke Manchester City defending sees them concede laughable late equaliser v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City handed an opening for Arsenal to build a lead at the top of the table after conceding a poor late goal against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Chris Wood was the man to incite pandemonium in the stands as he caught Kyle Walker napping near the far post and scored the definitive poacher’s goal to seal a share of the points.

Whilst it’s nice to witness a Premier League race the Sky Blues aren’t running away with whilst we regroup and rediscover our old dominant selves, it’s a little frustrating that this meltdown didn’t come in prior seasons in which we were putting over 90 points on the board and still failing to secure the title.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: