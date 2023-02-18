(Video) “Not in my hands” – Klopp provides major summer transfer update and Bellingham insight

Liverpool fans have been aware that this summer looks set to be one of major overhaul and Jurgen Klopp has now all but confirmed everyone’s thoughts with a huge statement of intent.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, the 55-year-old said: “Now you’re talking about Jude and that’s a different subject but in general, it [not qualifying for the Champions League] makes things always more difficult but we are still Liverpool – we are still a big club…

“We will have transfer business, that’s obvious. We have to make changes and that’s all clear that everyone knows that and it will happen.

“How much will happen, is not in my hands but we are in constant talks and everyone knows exactly what we need”.

The boss was quick to bat away the Jude Bellingham question but seemed to hint that his intention is for a big summer of transfer action but he may not have the final say on how much.

Whether this is FSG holding purse strings or the anticipation of new owners and investors, which could affect how much work can be done by the club – it seems as though we can expect action no matter what.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Bellingham and Liverpool transfers via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

🗣️ "We are still Liverpool. We are still a big club." Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's transfer pull would NOT be affected by the club failing to qualify for the Champions League ❌🔁 pic.twitter.com/tQCbWv8Kwm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 18, 2023

