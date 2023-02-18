Liverpool left sweating over forward’s fitness for Madrid clash with fresh injury concern

Darwin Nunez could leave Liverpool sweating over his fitness ahead of their upcoming Champions League round of 16 clash after appearing to hurt his shoulder in a challenge, as was reported on Twitter by the Liverpool Echo.

Injury worry for Liverpool as Nunez is off with a shoulder problem #LFC #NEWLIV https://t.co/1rl0DZ41V1 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 18, 2023

The Uruguayan admittedly didn’t look in a tremendous amount of pain coming off the pitch in what was a quadruple substitution just ahead of the hour mark that saw Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Bobby Firmino enter the fray.

The Merseysiders were 2-0 up at the time of writing following two moments of devastating incisiveness from the forward line in the opening half of action.

It’s worth noting that even the slightest of issues could turn out to be far worse than initially thought, of course, so we’ve no doubt our medical team will be wanting to take every precaution possible.

Hopefully, it doesn’t mean that we’ll be without our £64m summer signing for a huge Champions League meeting with Real Madrid in a few days’ time.

Worst case scenario, we do have the talents of Jota and Firmino available once again, though it would mean another poor bout of luck for our No.27 just as it seems he’s finding himself back in the goals.

