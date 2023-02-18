(Video) Former Liverpool defender makes bold predictions for Newcastle and Real Madrid clashes

Liverpool and Newcastle are set to lock horns in the Premier League and one ex-Red has provided his prediction ahead of the game at St. James’ Park and our upcoming Champions League clash.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol said: “Not one of the three of us think Liverpool are going to beat Newcastle, so what chance do you think they’ve got against Real Madrid?”.

It seems like a very bold call from the former defender and there will certainly be many of our fans who will be expecting a strong performance and result against both Eddie Howe’s squad and Real Madrid next week.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens but it seems very remiss to underestimate Jurgen Klopp and his team, ahead of two huge games in the coming days.

You can watch Nicol’s prediction via ESPN UK on YouTube:

