(Video) Milner consoles devastated Jota as forward regrets not scoring against Newcastle

Liverpool won a crucial game 2-0 and Diogo Jota continued his return from injury, something which many would consider a great day at the office but the Portuguese forward was left very frustrated at full-time.

Cameras present picked up James Milner having to console his teammate who was clearly upset that he hadn’t managed to put his name on the scoresheet.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson Becker proves he’s the world’s best at one-on-one saves as he denies Wilson

Some may see this as a selfish mindset from our No.20 but it just shows how desperate he is to impress whenever handed minutes by Jurgen Klopp, especially ahead of a huge Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Let’s hope that this anger turns to goals in the coming weeks, as the lad from Portugal attempts to cut inside and score for LFC!

You can watch the clip of Jota and Milner (from 1:10) via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Liverpool hand Newcastle their second defeat of the Premier League season. ✅ pic.twitter.com/kdxlXCWH3A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 18, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?