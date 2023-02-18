(Video) Mo Salah produces assist of the season for Gakpo’s second Liverpool goal

Liverpool dealt Newcastle a sucker-punch with Darwin Nunez’s early goal but things got even better as Cody Gakpo doubled the lead inside 20 exciting minutes at St. James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s two newest signings may have got themselves on the scoresheet but headlines for the second finish will soon be handed to Mo Salah, after his amazing assist for the Dutchman’s goal.

The move started with a sensational turn by Stefan Bajcetic and the ball soon found its way to the Egyptian King, with his defence-splitting chipped through-ball catching everyone by surprise.

Everyone that is except our No.18 who was quick to react and his sliding finish doubled his tally, after last week’s Merseyside derby finish.

You can watch the video of Gakpo’s goal via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Cody Gakpo makes it TWO and Liverpool are FLYING! 🔴 A BRILLIANT team goal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yt2TEATsOx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

