Huge injury boost as Van Dijk starts v Newcastle – Predicted Liverpool team news

“Yesterday, he looked absolutely ready,” Jurgen Klopp told reporters about returning star Virgil van Dijk when questioned about the Dutchman’s readiness for a first start since the 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

The former Southampton star’s availability would certainly offer a huge confidence boost on top of the Reds’ Merseyside derby victory ahead of a challenging outing at St James’ Park against top four residing Newcastle.

The likes of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino will more than likely be gradually reintroduced following their bench appearances against Everton, though that will more suit the manager whilst his current front-three increasingly shows signs of clicking.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, we’re backing the German tactician to select a centre-half duo comprised of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Klopp will likely retain his most recent midfield three selection of Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson after the club’s senior midfielders showed signs of returning to their best form.

Up top, Darwin Nunez should remain on the left flank with Cody Gakpo coming central and Mo Salah staying put on the opposite flank.

EOTK’s Predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson, Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

