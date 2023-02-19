(Video) Stefan Bajcetic’s best bits as teenager impresses for Liverpool once again

Stefan Bajcetic started his sixth game in succession for Liverpool at St. James’ Park last night and put in yet another quality performance in the middle of the park.

Despite his tender age, the 18-year-old’s maturity is something that stands out and he’s a player that helps those around him perform to the best of their ability.

He does the hard work in central midfield and isn’t afraid to throw a tackle in but also has the Spanish flare needed to get himself out of difficult looking situations.

The former Celta Vigo youngster knows when to keep it simple but also has a delightful range of passing which is imperative for the role he plays under Jurgen Klopp.

His work in the build up to Cody Gakpo’s tidy finish was immense as he received the ball on the half turn in his own half and got Liverpool on the front foot.

There’d be no complaints from ourselves if we see an unchanged XI for the visit of Real Madrid to Anfield on Tuesday night – we’ll just have to wait and see with Darwin Nunez appearing to pick up a knock to the shoulder during yesterday’s victory.

Check Bajcetic’s best bits from yesterday’s game below via @ALREDS1892 on Twitter:

