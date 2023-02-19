Rafa Benitez claims Darwin Nunez reminds him of former Kop icon

Rafael Benitez has claimed that Darwin Nunez reminds him of Fernando Torres and how the Spaniard performed during his early days at Liverpool.

Our No. 27 ended a four-game goal drought yesterday as the Reds picked up a huge three points against Newcastle and the 62-year-old believes there are similarities between the Uruguayan and our former No. 9.

“He is a hard worker – he’s always making the runs and doing the right things,” Benitez told Sky Sports (via talkSPORT).

He continued: “After he finished and scored a great goal, [the] manager will be happy.

“My feeling is you are watching the game – as a manager you are really worried. He has the pace to do that and run in behind.

“For you as a manager he is someone you have to worry about then he will finish.

“When Fernando Torres first came to Liverpool, he struggled with putting chances away – he was a great player but he wasn’t a great finisher.

“We worked with him and in time he became the Fernando we knew.”

Nunez has received a huge amount of criticism since joining the club from Benfica in the summer but we believe he’s doing absolutely fine.

Time must be afforded to the 23-year-old with him attempting to adjust to life in the hardest league in the world as well as trying to learn how to speak English.

This campaign is only his third full season playing top-flight football in Europe and so far he has 11 goals and four assists in 28 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was forced off on the hour mark of last night’s game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury and we’re praying that he’s fit to face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

