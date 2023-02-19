Jamie Carragher believes one aspect of Liverpool’s defeat of Newcastle will ‘worry’ Jurgen Klopp

Although Liverpool picked up a huge three points against Newcastle at St. James’ Park yesterday, there are still things that ‘will worry’ Jurgen Klopp according to Jamie Carragher.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo helped the Reds complete a double over Eddie Howe’s side this season having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield back in August.

The game was by no means easy, however, with 10-man Newcastle fighting right to the end and forcing Alisson Becker into numerous world-class saves to keep his side’s sheet clean.

“Alisson has been Liverpool’s best player. Klopp will be looking at this and there are still things that will worry him,” Carragher said on commentary for Sky Sports (The Boot Room).

We certainly understand where the former Reds defender is coming from, but after witnessing what Klopp did to our No. 1 after the game, the German didn’t look too worried.

It was a vital victory for us and it reduces the gap between ourselves and Newcastle in fourth to just six points and we still have a game in hand still to play.

Our defence has been far from watertight this season but we’ve now kept consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since October – something that we certainly believe will delight the former Borussia Dortmund boss rather than worry him!

