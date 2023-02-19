‘Fenway Sports Group as a company…’ – Liverpool owners’ plans outlined by chief executive as ‘revenue’ claim is made

FSG have a ‘revenue first mentality’ but are a company ‘designed to win championships’ with the teams that they own according to chief executive Sam Kennedy.

John Henry and co have been searching for further investment at Liverpool since they released a bombshell statement back in November but are believed to be wanting to remain the majority shareholders of the club.

Although FSG may have somewhat divided opinion since purchasing the club back in 2010, the Americans have ensured stability for the Anfield outfit both on and off the pitch.

“We are a platform company designed to win championships with the teams and clubs it owns and operates.” Kennedy said whilst speaking on the Capital Allocators Private Equity Deals Podcast with Ted Seides (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “That’s first and foremost because the business flows and the value creation flows from winning. That is our north star, winning championships and being involved in markets that have incredibly avid fan bases that care deeply about their teams.

“We have a revenue first mentality here where we are trying to generate as much revenue as possible from every source, and then we have been re-investing it into the product on the field and into the venues in which we occupy.

READ MORE: ‘The Liverpool team that we’re used to’ – Alexander-Arnold discusses ‘massive’ win against Newcastle as Reds now aim for consistency

“Fenway Sports Group as a company has great revenues and growth and profitability, but the individual sports team assets have years that are up and down, that are break-even, that are cash losses, and I think it takes a really special type of investor, someone who really has gone into the space and who understands the space to see where the value creation comes from. It’s not a quarterly look at EBITDA or cash flow, it’s really building long-term equity value through investing those revenues back into the product.

“We look at what moves the needle. Primarily it is big blue chip assets in major markets that hopefully need to ramp up the revenue engine but also the competitive engine on the field, on the pitch, on the ice or on the track. We are passionate about it.”

The Liverpool Echo claim that no offer for the club has yet been tabled from any potential investors but it’s believed that Liverpool will be active in the transfer market come the summer.

Strengthening our options the middle of the park is a priority with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham believed to be the club’s main transfer target at the moment.

FSG have often been criticised for not backing Jurgen Klopp enough financially in the transfer market but it’s believed that they’ll provide at least £200m to the German at the end of the season to make essential signings to ensure the Reds remain as competitive as possible on all fronts for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool went painfully close to completing a glorious quadruple last term while this season the squad has struggled for consistency.

Finishing in the top four is still a very real possibility, however, while winning our seventh European Cup is something that shouldn’t be ruled out – even if we do face 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last-16.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?