(Video) Liverpool almost score goal of the season with fast-flowing move at St. James’ Park

Liverpool picked up a massive three points at St. James’ Park last night as they defeated high-flying Newcastle 2-0 but the scoreline could’ve looked a tad better had the Reds finished off a lovely flowing move late in the second half.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo had the Reds in control inside 20 minutes in the north east before a moment of madness from Nick Pope saw the hosts reduced to 10 men before half time.

The Magpies continued to fight for the rest of the game and we had Alisson Becker to thank for a number of quality saves, but it was Jurgen Klopp’s side that almost netted what would’ve been a contender for goal of the season.

A lovely flowing move began in the Liverpool half with a strong tackle from Andy Robertson before Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino and Harvey Elliott all did their bit to get the Scotsman back on the ball in the Newcastle area.

The former Hull City man should’ve buried the ball in the back of the net but he instead opted to try and set up Salah for his 19th goal of the season.

His pass was slightly behind the Egyptian, however, and the hosts managed to keep the scoreline at 2-0.

