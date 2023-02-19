(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp did to Alisson moments after full-time whistle at St. James’ Park

Liverpool earned a huge three points against Newcastle last night and it was clear after the game how much the victory meant to Jurgen Klopp.

The 2-0 defeat of Eddie Howe’s side sees the Reds reduce the gap between themselves and the Magpies in fourth to six points and with a game in hand still to play.

Next up for the Merseysiders is the small matter of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield and our German tactician was visibly delighted with last night’s result – so much so that he ended up putting Alisson Becker in a headlock after the full-time whistle.

The Brazilian didn’t appear to complain too much about the 55-year-old’s antics and we’re hoping for similar scenes on Tuesday night at L4.

