(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp did to Alisson moments after full-time whistle at St. James’ Park

Liverpool earned a huge three points against Newcastle last night and it was clear after the game how much the victory meant to Jurgen Klopp.

The 2-0 defeat of Eddie Howe’s side sees the Reds reduce the gap between themselves and the Magpies in fourth to six points and with a game in hand still to play.

Next up for the Merseysiders is the small matter of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield and our German tactician was visibly delighted with last night’s result – so much so that he ended up putting Alisson Becker in a headlock after the full-time whistle.

The Brazilian didn’t appear to complain too much about the 55-year-old’s antics and we’re hoping for similar scenes on Tuesday night at L4.

Check the quality moment below via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

A celebratory hug/headlock for Alisson. Big saves at crucial times tonight. During a season when so many key players have struggled for consistency he’s been immense. #LFC pic.twitter.com/zJIWC7u9ct — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 18, 2023

