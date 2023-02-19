Modric explains how he sees Liverpool-Real Madrid clash playing out as Reds seek ‘sporting revenge’

Luka Modric believes Liverpool will be ‘seeking a sporting revenge’ against Real Madrid on Tuesday night when the two sides clash in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The La Liga giants defeated Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final of last season’s competition in a final that was marred by the appalling treatment of supporters outside the Stade De France in Paris.

Although the Reds picked up a huge three points against Newcastle yesterday, they still find themselves eighth in the Premier League and 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal – something that is a huge surprise to the former Spurs midfielder.

“I am really surprised that Liverpool are so far from the first place in the Premier League, but they can also say the same about us at the moment in La Liga. So, I’m not saying anything!” Modric said (as quoted by The Mirror).

“Seeing the Liverpool squad, we know that at any time they can react and start to come back in the season. I hope it won’t be in these two Champions League games against us but we have to be ready.

“Despite our league seasons, a Liverpool-Real match is one of the best shows that the world of football can offer. It’s a shame that the draw has led to us playing so early in the competition because it would have been a great Champions League Final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are five points behind table-toppers Barcelona at the moment with the Catalan outfit also having a game in hand on the side from the capital.

Both Liverpool and Real have seen their campaign impacted by injuries this term but the Croatian star believes that is no excuse for either side heading into a decisive period.

“It is normal that absences due to injuries have an impact on matches,” he added. “But that’s not really an excuse for Liverpool or Real. We have the players to fight for trophies and titles and we’ll both believe we can do it.

“It’s the same with the World Cup in Qatar. Perhaps it played a part for both clubs, good or bad, but we are both back at work now and we are improving. Now is the time when you see the most decisive moments in national competitions. So, let’s see what happens.

“Everyone is saying that both teams are not going through a good moment, of course, but there is a lot of the season left to play.

“In terms of this first leg I think defences could be the key. I don’t see a lot of goals in the match. It will probably be two very even matches, but I see Real as favourites and we’ll go to Anfield looking for a victory.

“With away goals no longer counting double it makes less difference whether you play home or away first. But I always prefer to have the second leg at home because at the Bernabeu we have seen so many times how the fans in the stand influence this kind of match.”

The 14-time European Cup winners have had the upper hand over Liverpool in recent meetings.

As well as defeating us in the final last year, they also beat us in the Kiev final back in 2018 as well as dumping us out of the competion at the quarter-final stage in during the 2020/21 campaign.

“I understand that Liverpool will probably be seeking a sporting revenge against us,” the 37-year-old claimed.

“It is normal after the last results in European competitions between the two. But we’ll be ready. They will be two exciting matches, which is always the case when two great clubs of Spain and England face other. We believe we will go through.”

