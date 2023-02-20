(Video) Alisson’s Newcastle highlights show that he’s the world’s best

Alisson Becker is such a consistent performer for Liverpool that it almost becomes expected that he will pull off a couple of huge saves in each game but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be celebrated.

In commentary during the game, Jamie Carragher repeatedly said that he thought our goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch which is quite something for a team winning 2-0 against 10 men.

We’d always rather not have to see or rely on our No.1 to save the day but he once again proved that he is one of, if not the, best stoppers in world football.

His late save against Callum Wilson in particular was a joy to watch and we’re so lucky to have the Brazilian in our net.

You can watch the Alisson highlights via @LFC on Twitter:

