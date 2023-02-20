(Video) Firmino makes fools of three Newcastle players in one attacking sequence

Bobby Firmino will have an impressive highlights reel to look back on of him making opposition players look utterly silly with his quick feet and flair with the ball.

The Brazilian added another few seconds of drool-worthy footage with his involvement in one attacking sequence for Liverpool which saw him glide past a handful of players and showcase his skills.

There’s no doubt that a forward line of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah will all be retained against Real Madrid, if fit, though it can’t hurt our chances of having a successful season to have a player like our No.9 available in the squad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user @.centralreds11 (via @davesLFCchats):