(Video) ‘I’m dripping with sweat’ – Henderson opens up on ‘intense’ Roy Keane confrontation at Sunderland

Jordan Henderson’s self-belief was perhaps never more evident than when he showcased his determination in front of a furious Roy Keane at Sunderland’s training ground.

The England international recounted the time he met the former Manchester United midfielder (and then Black Cats boss) who was absolutely livid with much of the No.14’s old teammates.

Fortunately, the coaching staff had put in a good word for the 32-year-old, so he escaped relatively unscathed from the encounter, much to his relief!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the High Performance podcast (YouTube):