(Video) Henderson shares inspiring new Klopp story which shows his elite mentality

Liverpool fans don’t need much convincing that Jurgen Klopp is a phenomenal manager and person but this new story from Jordan Henderson illustrates this even further.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, our skipper reflected on the Europa League final loss in 2017 and said: “I can remember losing the Europa League final and that was the second final we lost that year. Going back to the hotel where, if he had won there would have been a party and all that stuff, and as a player, you’re just so down.

“It’s a big moment. You know European final, we lost. You just want to go to bed really and sleep, get up and go back in the morning.

“But I remember there was just a few of us sitting in the corner because he [Klopp] said everybody had to be down in the reception bar area.

“We’re thinking ‘right, okay…’ so everybody comes down, and we’re sitting in the corner with our tails between our legs. We’ve just lost. It’s that mentality.

“But he’s seen it the complete opposite, come over and just said: ‘Are you going to be like this all night? Why are you so miserable? It’s a bad moment, but that’s when you need everyone, that’s when we stick together’.”

It’s inspirational stuff from the boss and easy to see how he turned the whole dressing room round to come and realise that this was the start of a story, not the end.

Seeing the success we have achieved since that moment, it’s clear that the 55-year-old has been proven right and shows why he’s the best in the business.

You can watch Henderson’s words on Klopp via High Performance on YouTube:

