(Video) James Milner’s slide-tackling cameo highlights are perfect

James Milner is at the tail-end of his career and few expect him to be starting every game for Liverpool, however his appearance and performance against Newcastle show exactly what he can still offer to the Reds.

Coming off the bench when the game was slowing in tempo and seemingly diminishing in importance, it was up to our vice captain to remind his teammates of the standards that are expected of them.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane names two former Liverpool teammates as he builds his ‘ultimate player’

With some minds clearly thinking of Real Madrid in the week, on came the 37-year-old to come and throw in some huge challenges and it was a sight to behold.

Playing against his former club and on what would have been his former manager’s, Sir Bobby Robson, 90th birthday – our No.7 was determined to impress and he certainly did that.

You can watch Milner’s highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @compsIfc on Twitter):

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?