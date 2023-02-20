(Video) Jurgen Klopp handed huge injury boost with player message ahead of Real Madrid

Darwin Nunez appears set to make an appearance against Real Madrid judging by his latest tweet and photography from Liverpool’s most recent training session.

The Uruguayan posted in anticipation of the Champions League encounter and looked to be in high spirits in snaps taken with loan star Arthur Melo.

It’s unclear just how severe the striker’s shoulder concern is after Jurgen Klopp admitted there was a chance for his summer signing, though we’d be surprised to see him miss out on the tie at Anfield, not to mention a place in the starting-XI based on the evidence available.

You can catch the clip and images below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s official Twitter account and @RobGutmann: