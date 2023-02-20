Top Liverpool target appears destined for England move as latest report fires Champions League warning – AS

Liverpool’s No.1 target, Jude Bellingham, looks destined for a switch to England following sustained contact and pressure to switch to the Premier League.

This claim comes courtesy of Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness) whose warning of the Reds’ potential lack of Champions League football next term looks set to fall on deaf ears.

The Merseysiders know they’ll still have a fight on their hands from Manchester City, of course, who may very well be in need of some revamping of their own midfield department should Bernardo Silva depart in the summer.

It’s worth bearing in mind, however, that the ongoing investigation into the Sky Blues’ financial breaches, now set to undergo further prodding from an independent commission, will hardly promote the Etihad as the ideal destination for a young, budding star.

As such, the timing couldn’t be more beneficial for us if Bellingham and his family absolutely have their hearts set on England as the best next step to encourage his development in the sport.

The emergence of Stefan Bajcetic may save Liverpool millions in the summer, but the most important reality for the club is that it may help convince their top target of the viability of a move to Anfield.

The absolute guarantee of minutes can be a little daunting if there’s no clear plan or promise beyond ‘come play for us and we’ll build around you’.

With the Spanish youngster excelling since the resumption of domestic football, however, the beginnings of our next potentially great midfield can already be seen ahead of Bellingham’s potential arrival.

Liverpool will still need at least one more addition to complete the trio, of course, and ideally another beyond that if the budget will stretch so far to allow it.

The former Birmingham City man may, perhaps, be guaranteed silverware and Champions League football right from the off if he were to shake hands on a move to the Spanish capital or Manchester but unless either opportunity can supply as many minutes as he’s capable of playing, it’s perhaps not the right one.

We’d love to hope that the midfielder would end up becoming enamoured with the club that forged one of his own personal heroes in Steven Gerrard, but it’s certainly worth emphasising that a switch to Madrid in the distant future would still be on the table if he desired it.

