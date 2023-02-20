(Video) Sadio Mane names two former Liverpool teammates as he builds his ‘ultimate player’

Sadio Mane will always hold a special place in the hearts of many Liverpool fans and if his most recent interview is anything to go by, he still has many fond memories of the players he used to play with.

Asked to build his ultimate player made up of the best attributes of current and former teammates, the Senegalese attacker named two Reds in his selections.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah mercilessly hacked to the floor and still not awarded with a free-kick against Newcastle

First asked to pick the best finisher he’s played with, our former No.10 said: “Divock Origi” and then asked to name the man with the best leadership qualities – the answer was: “Henderson”.

It’s great to see that he clearly rates the two men highly, although there were a few too many Bayern players for our liking!

You can watch the video of Mane on Henderson and Origi via 11teamsports on TikTok:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?